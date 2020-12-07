12-7-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
174,025 (+5,730)
Per KDHE 754 (+29)
Per PT County Health Dept: 748 (+21)
72 Active (+8); 2 Pending; 682 Recovered (+19)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
5,509 (+92)
2 current (+2, per PT County Health Dept)
29 cumulative (no change, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
1,856 (+40)
3 (no change)
Total Tests
861,324 (+16,138)
4,710 (+66) per KDHE
4,924 (+63) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
Did you know…?
Each year the first full week of December is designated as “National Handwashing Awareness Week.” This is not new or due to COVID-19, it has been around for years. Created to remind people that making good hand hygiene a habit, National Hand Washing Awareness Week is an effective way to prevent infections and illnesses. With the ongoing spread of COVID-19, this recognition is more important than ever. National Hand Washing Awareness Week is sponsored by Henry the Hand Foundation (https://henrythehand.com/). Will Sawyer, MD, International Infection Prevention Expert shares “The 4 Principles of Hand Awareness:”*
- WASH your hands when they are dirty and BEFORE eating.
- DO NOT cough into your hands.
- DO NOT sneeze into your hands.
- Above all, DO NOT put your fingers into your eyes, nose, or mouth.
*The 4 Principles of Hand Awareness have been endorsed by the AMA and the AAFP.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their COVID-19 page reminding citizens the best way to protect themselves (visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html for more information):
- Know how it spreads. Mostly through respiratory droplets, but may be transmitted by others means.
- Wash your hands often, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid close contact (less than 6’) with non-household members.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others (not recommended for young children).
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or inside of your elbow, do NOT use your hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces (cell phone, keyboard, car keys, doorknobs, etc.) daily.
- Monitor your health. Watch for signs or symptoms of COVID-19, report changes to your primary care physician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.