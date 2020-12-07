12-7-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 118 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – December 7, 2020) Riley County has identified 118 new positive cases and 122 additional recoveries since the last report on Friday, December 4.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 11 positive patients and 2 PUI patients at this time. Three of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Most of the test results, 601 out of 657, from last Thursday’s free testing event were received over the weekend. Almost all of the positive patients in that group have been called. Contact tracing staff have started contacting negative patients and will continue to make calls as more results come in. Of the 601 results received so far, 25% have been positive. Some of the participants live in other counties and their data will not be included in Riley County statistics.
Governor Kelly launched a website to help Kansans find free COVID-19 testing sites across the state https://www.gogettested.com/kansas. Free drive-up testing will be offered in Manhattan’s CiCo Park every Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. except Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. In holiday weeks, testing will be offered on Mondays instead. Future testing dates are December 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. Additional testing dates may be added in January.
If you are sick or would like more information about testing, please call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, December 7, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 4,023
- Total active: 384
- Total recovered: 3,623
- Total deaths: 16
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
No new outbreaks have been identified since Friday’s report. There are a total of 13 active outbreaks in the county. RCHD staff communicate extensively with outbreak locations, making sure protocols are followed for cleaning and quarantine, and that all close contacts are notified.
The next written update will be published Wednesday, December 9. The next video update will be December 9 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
