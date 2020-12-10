12-9-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
179,803 (+5,778)
Per KDHE 776 (+22)
Per PT County Health Dept: 774 (+26)
76 Active (+4); 4 Pending; 698 Recovered (+16)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
5,654 (+145)
5 current (+3, per PT County Health Dept)
30 cumulative (+1, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
1,941 (+85)
3 (no change)
Total Tests
876,052 (+14,728)
4763 (+53) per KDHE
4,986 (+62) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
KDHE updated its travel quarantine list on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Currently only the following Kansas residents, or those visiting Kansas, need to quarantine:
- · Attended/traveled to mass gathering events out-of-state of 500 people or greater where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear masks..
- · Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
- · Others needing to continue quarantining:
o Received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.
CELEBRATE SAFELY:
COVID-19 and the flu are only two of things we should concern ourselves with at this time. As many families are preparing to celebrate the holidays, even if differently than normal, we need to remember safety in our celebrations.
Safe Kids Kansas published a press release today sharing holiday tips for home safety:
- · Consider using flameless candles, which look like real candles but will keep children safe from burns.
- · When cooking, keep your counter space free from anything that can catch fire, set a timer and check your cooking and baking regularly, and create a “kid-free zone” at least three feet around the stove.
- · Inspect Christmas lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections and broken sockets.
- · Make sure a natural/live tree is fresh, and kept watered. Keep trees at least three feet away from fireplace, space heater, radiator or heat vent.
- · Supervise children around fireplaces or use a fireplace screen or gate to keep children away.
- · Position space heaters with care. Place them level on the floor at least three feet from anything flammable, and never leave them on unattended.
- · Have furnaces inspected annually.
- · Install and regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home and in every sleeping area. Create and practice your home fire escape plan and determine a safe meeting place outside.
“Despite efforts to prevent fires and burns, if you have an emergency it’s important for first responders to quickly find your location,” said Cherie Sage, Safe Kids Kansas. “Make sure your house numbers are clearly visible from the street, on your house, mailbox or curb.”
Visit: www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Winter-holidays for more holiday and winter home fire safety tips.
