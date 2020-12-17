1st Infantry Division Band offers virtual holiday concert
The 1st Infantry Division Band will continue its tradition of performing holiday concerts with this year’s virtual edition of “Holiday Music Traditions.”
There will be four opportunities to watch this year’s concert online, beginning tonight at 6 p.m. The 1st Infantry Division Band’s holiday concert will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/1stIDBand/ from 6 - 9 p.m. Dec. 17-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.