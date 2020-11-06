LET US NOT FORGET THEM…AGAIN
We are living in what we deem to be tough times. Given today’s pandemic fears and volatile political climate, some have even gone as far as to say we are in times of unequalled internal and external struggle. However, it might be wise that we remember during this summer of Covid-19, toilet paper shortages and facemasks, an anniversary passed with very little fanfare.
This summer marks the 70th anniversary of a life and death struggle that occurred many miles from our beloved Kansas. It is the 70 th Anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War. For the United States, the Korean War lasted just over three years and cost the lives of 54,000 young American men and women of all races, religions, creeds and political beliefs. This diverse assembly of American patriots fought together and died together as brothers and sisters united together for one cause. They united to preserve and secure freedom. To better grasp the sacrifice of 54,000 American lives lost, we as a Nation, lost about 50 Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines every day of the war. This is the equivalent of an entire Big XII football team roster killed every day for 1,095 days.
Let that sink in.
Sadly, due to tensions between the Free World and the Communist Soviet Bloc, those who fought in the Korean War were also told that they were not participating in a war at all. They were participating in a Police Action. A Police Action that would eventually end in a stalemate along the 38 th Parallel, without what some would say as a clearly defined winner. As a result these Warriors did not return home to the welcoming victory parades experienced in the past. Even more potentially damaging is that many of these returning Warriors would question what was it all for and why did we suffer? Was the Police Action in Korea that ended in a tie, all for nothing? It is now time for us to unite as a community and do our part to thank these great patriots for their sacrifice.
What can we in the Flint Hills do to help right an omission now 70 years gone by? We can celebrate those Korean War Veterans both living and past for their sacrifices and courage. We can remind remaining Korean War Veterans that their noble selfless actions stemmed communist aggression, enabled freedom to exist on the Korean peninsula, built one of the largest and most vibrant economies in the world and allowed democracy and freedom to flourish in the shadow of a totalitarian giant. We can support our Korean War Veterans by welcoming them home with the Parade and Ceremony they never received. Please support and come to this year’s Flint Hill Veterans Coalition Veterans Day Parade held on November 11 th in Manhattan, Kansas. This year we will honor all Korean War Veterans as our Parade and Ceremony Grand Marshals and Guests of Honor.
Acclaimed as the largest Veterans Day Parade in the state of Kansas, it starts at 9:30am from the Manhattan Town Center Mall and travels down Poyntz Avenue to City Hall. Before the parade, join us for breakfast at the American Legion Pearce-Keller Lodge 19 at 114 McCall Drive in Manhattan, 7am to 9am, for a warm, delicious boxed meal that you can take with you or eat inside (limited seating). Veterans get a FREE breakfast, otherwise a $5 donation is requested. Quarantine or bad weather keeping you indoors? We invite you to view our parade live on Angel95FM Facebook page and our indoor ceremony live at 1350KMAN.com at 11am. Further information can be found on Facebook/flinthillsveterans.
After overlooking these Veterans for all these years, it is now time for us to do the right thing: to remind them how proud we are of them and that we have not forgotten them.
On Behalf of:
The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition
