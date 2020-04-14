4-14-20 Riley County Coronavirus Response Update
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 14, 2020) The Riley County Health Department was notified of two new positive cases today, bringing the local total to 23. There is also one additional recovered case, bringing that total to eight, as well as 157 negative tests for the county.
Kansas has 50 new positive cases, with a statewide total of 1,426 positives, 327 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths.
“I continue to be proud of the efforts of Riley County residents,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I have seen a lot of people wearing masks, taking precautions, and doing their part to stop the spread. Keep up the great work!”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth masks in public when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Westview Community Church will accept and distribute cloth mask donations at their location in Manhattan at 615 Gillespe Drive. Additional masks are needed to keep up with public demand and donations can be made Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The need for masks continues to be apparent for the local community. They have received a total of about 380 mask donations so far and have handed out 207 since opening yesterday.
Families are limited to three masks. Several business requests have also come in and the church has distributed 12 masks each to the Hospice House, Shepherds Crossing, and St. Francis Ministries.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, April 14, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 23
*Total Recovered: 8
Total Hospitalized: 0
Pending test results: 6
Negative test results: 157
*Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
4-14-20 Riley County Coronavirus Response Update
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 14, 2020) The Riley County Health Department was notified of two new positive cases today, bringing the local total to 23. There is also one additional recovered case, bringing that total to eight, as well as 157 negative tests for the county.
Kansas has 50 new positive cases, with a statewide total of 1,426 positives, 327 hospitalizations, and 69 deaths.
“I continue to be proud of the efforts of Riley County residents,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I have seen a lot of people wearing masks, taking precautions, and doing their part to stop the spread. Keep up the great work!”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends wearing cloth masks in public when social distancing is difficult to maintain. Westview Community Church will accept and distribute cloth mask donations at their location in Manhattan at 615 Gillespe Drive. Additional masks are needed to keep up with public demand and donations can be made Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The need for masks continues to be apparent for the local community. They have received a total of about 380 mask donations so far and have handed out 207 since opening yesterday.
Families are limited to three masks. Several business requests have also come in and the church has distributed 12 masks each to the Hospice House, Shepherds Crossing, and St. Francis Ministries.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, April 14, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 23
*Total Recovered: 8
Total Hospitalized: 0
Pending test results: 6
Negative test results: 157
*Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.