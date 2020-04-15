4-15-20 Daily Update: Local Health Officer Extends Order for Child Care Requirements
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 15, 2020) Riley County has two new positive cases again today, for a total of 25. One patient is a 44 year-old female. The other is a 20 year-old male. Riley County Health Department (RCHD) staff are actively working to gather more information on the new cases. Once identified, close contacts will be notified.
Positive cases in Kansas reached 1,494 today with 342 hospitalizations and 76 deaths.
"Coronavirus will continue to be a major threat to the safety of our community," said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. "Numbers are still on the rise in the county and in the state. Although we've seen positive outcomes because of the success of social distancing in Riley County, now is NOT the time to relax our efforts. We need to continue following guidelines and not let up.”
Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs issued Local Health Order No. 6 today. Read the complete health order at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/18650/04-15-2020-ORDER-NO-6-REGARDING-CHILD-CARE-FACILITIES-pdf. This order extends the Riley County child care provisions already in place and will be in effect from April 20 to May 2, 2020.
“We know that child care is vital for working parents at this time,” said Gibbs. “According to KDHE, child care facilities should remain open unless they choose to close on their own. With this in mind, we need to make sure safeguards stay in place to protect the child care providers, children, and families."
Child care providers in Riley County are required to continue to operate only under the following conditions:
a. Childcare shall be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer (“stable” means the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day);
b. Children shall not move from one stable group to another;
c. If more than one stable group of children is cared for at one facility, each stable group shall be in a separate room. Different stable groups shall not mix with one another; and
d. Childcare providers shall remain solely with one stable group of children.
c. Every child shall be screened for their temperature upon arrival and again just before leaving the facility. The temperature check cannot be taken within four (4) hours after a fever reducing medication was given.
f. The child care facility shall present, upon request of the Local Health Officer, the completed screening form for each child in the facility. Failure to comply shall result in immediate closure of the facility by the Local Health Officer.
The Riley County Police Department is authorized to enforce this order.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, April 15, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 25
*Total Recovered: 8
Total Hospitalized: 0
Pending test results: 12
Negative test results: 159
*Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
