4-24-20 Daily Update: 40 Positive, 23 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 24, 2020) There are three (3) new positive cases in Riley County again today, which brings the local total to 40. There are 23 active patients and 17 who have recovered.
As of this morning, Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan still has three (3) COVID-19 confirmed positive patients, and three (3) patients considered Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) for a total of six (6) in their care. One of those patients is a Riley County resident.
The new patients are a 26 year-old female and a 33 year-old male in the same household and related to a previous positive patient, and a 22 year-old female who was a known contact of another previous patient. All of these individuals are recovering in isolation in their homes.
There has been one new positive case in Pottawatomie County, for a total of eight (8), and no new positives in Geary County. Geary County’s total remains at nine (9) confirmed cases.
The Kansas total saw another significant increase and there are now 2,777 positives statewide. This represents 295 new cases since Thursday. There are 457 people in the hospital and 111 deaths* in Kansas.
Testing in Kansas has increased based on the new criteria from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and more availability of testing supplies.
“With increased testing, we get a better understanding of how the virus has spread in the community,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The numbers will go up, but we’ll get a more accurate picture of the situation here.”
Any Riley County resident who has at least two of the symptoms below, should contact the Riley County Health Department Screening Hotline at 785-323-6400 to receive guidance and further instructions:
SYMPTOMS
- fever of 100.4 or higher
- chills
- stiff joints and/or muscle ache
- fatigue
- headache
- sore throat
- cough or shortness of breath
- loss of taste
- diarrhea (that does not have another cause)
Riley County Statistics for Friday April 24, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 40
- Total Active: 23
- Total Recovered: 17
- Total RL Residents Hospitalized: 1
- Pending test results: 24
- Negative test results: 255
Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
*KDHE reported 112 deaths yesterday and it appears that number was an error.
