RRILEY COUNTY, KS – April 27, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has been notified of 2 new positive cases in the community, which brings the local total to 45. The new patients are females, ages 35 and 23. They are each recovering in isolation in their homes and are known contacts of other positive patients.
There are 24 active patients in Riley County and 21 who have recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan currently has no COVID-19 positive patients. There are five Persons Under Investigation (PUIs – people who have symptoms but are waiting for test results) in the hospital, and two of them are on ventilators. The positive patients who were hospitalized have either been transferred or released to continue recovery in isolation at their homes.
There are now 3,328 cases in Kansas with 496 hospitalized, and 120 deaths statewide. Those daily updates are available for the public at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/
Please visit www.rileycountyks.gov/covidsurvey to complete the Community Survey for COVID-19 Symptoms. Fill out health information for each person in your home. The information is confidential and will only be used to determine how the virus is spreading in the community.
Anyone who needs medical advice can call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, April 27, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 45
- Total Active: 24
- Total Recovered: 21
- Pending test results: 19
- Negative test results: 359*
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
