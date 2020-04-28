4-28-20 Daily Update: 47 Positive, 25 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 28, 2020) Riley County has been notified of 2 new positives today, which brings the local total to 47. There are now 25 active patients and 22 who have recovered.
The new patients are a 23 year-old female who is a known contact of a previous positive person, and a 23 year-old male whose disease investigation is still underway. Both patients are recovering in isolation at their homes.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 4 patients who are classified as Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) and no (0) COVID-19 positive patients at this time.
The Kansas total is now 3,491 positives statewide. This represents 163 new cases since yesterday. There are 504 people have been hospitalized and there have been 120 deaths in Kansas. Information from the state is available in a new website at https://covid.ks.gov/ which was launched yesterday.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, April 28, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 47
- Total Active: 25
- *Total Recovered: 22
- Pending test results: 31
- Negative test results: 365
Note: Following CDC guidelines, patients are to remain in isolation through the duration of illness and are considered to be recovered after the following criteria have been met: At least three days (72 hours) since resolution of fever, without the use of fever-reducing medications and Improvement of respiratory symptoms AND At least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
