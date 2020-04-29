4-29-20 Daily Update: 47 Positive, 23 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 22, 2020) There have been no new positive cases in Riley County today. The total remains at 47, with 1 case added to the recovery list. Active cases are at 23, and 24 people have recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan currently has no COVID-19 positive patients. There are two Persons Under Investigation (PUIs – people who have symptoms but are waiting for test results) in the hospital at this time.
There are now 3,738 cases in Kansas with 515 hospitalized, and 125 deaths statewide. Those daily updates are available for the public at https://www.covid.ks.gov
If you are a Riley County resident and have not been tested, please visit www.rileycountyks.gov/covidsurvey to complete the Community Survey for COVID-19 Symptoms. Fill out health information for each person in your home. The information is confidential and will only be used to determine how the virus is spreading in the community.
Anyone who needs medical advice can call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, April 29, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 47
- Total Active: 23
- Total Recovered: 24
- Pending test results: 44
- Negative test results: 390
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
