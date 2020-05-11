5-11-20 Riley County Daily Update: 58 Positive, 12 Active, and 46 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 11, 2020) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) notified the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) of one new positive case since Friday’s report. The new patient is a 63 year-old male who is associated with an outbreak in another county. Riley County’s total number of positives is now 58. Of that total, 12 cases are active and 46 people have recovered. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. One of the positive patients in the hospital is a Riley County resident. PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results.
Kansas has a new total of 7,116 positives, which represents an increase of 615 since Friday. There have been 660 hospitalizations and 158 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, May 11, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 58Pending test results: 22
- Total Active: 12
- Total Recovered: 46
- Negative test results: 683
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
