5-13-20 Riley County Daily Update: 59 Positive, 12 Active, and 46 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 13, 2020) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) notified the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) of one new positive case since Monday’s report. The new patient is a 30 year-old female who is associated with an outbreak in another county. She is recovering in isolation at her home.
Riley County’s total number of positives is now 59*. Of that total, 12 cases are active, 46 people have recovered, and there has been 1 fatality. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 0 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized.
Kansas has a new total of 7,468 positives, which represents an increase of 370 since Monday. There have been 704 hospitalizations and 164 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Governor Kelly is expected to announce the timeline for Phase 2 of the Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas later this week. Riley County officials will follow her timeline unless there is an outbreak or other local situation that would require a different response and a local health order.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, May 13, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 59
- Total Active: 12
- Total Recovered: 46
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 48
- Negative test results: 714
*Please note, KDHE lists the Riley County total as 60. One case was listed twice, and is a duplicate of information. The Riley County total is 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.