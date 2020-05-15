5-15-20 Riley County Daily Update: 60 Positive, 12 Active, 47 Recovered, and 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 15, 2020) Riley County has one new positive case since Wednesday’s report. The new patient is male of unknown age who is associated with an outbreak in another county. Riley County’s total number of positives is now 60*. Of that total, 12 cases are active, 47 people have recovered, and 1 patient has died.
A total of 129 people have been tested in Riley County this week. The graph below represents the ratio of total tests performed in the county to the number of positive test results. The percentage of positive cases has continued to decline.
The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 1 Person Under Investigation (PUI) currently hospitalized. PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results.
Kansas has a new total of 7,886 positives, which represents an increase of 418 since Wednesday, May 13. There have been 724 hospitalizations and 172 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Monday, May 15, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 60*
- Total Active: 12
- Total Recovered: 46
- Pending test results: 65
- Negative test results: 751
*Note: KDHE has a duplicate result in their system. The Riley County total is 60, not 61 at this time.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
