5-18-20 Riley County Daily Update: 60 Positive, 10 Active, 49 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 18, 2020) Riley County has had no new positive COVID-19 cases since Friday’s report.
Riley County’s total number of positives remains at 60. Of that total, 10 cases are active, 49 people have recovered, and 1 person has died. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 1 Person Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. A PUI is someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a new total of 8,340 positives, which represents an increase of 454 since Friday, May 15.
To date, there have been 704 hospitalizations and 164 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Friday, May 18, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 60*
Total Active: 10
Total Recovered: 49
Total deaths: 1
Pending test results: 56
Negative test results: 788
*Please note, KDHE lists the Riley County total as 62. The difference represents duplicates of information. The Riley County total is 60For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
