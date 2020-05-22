5-20-20 Riley County Daily Update: 61 Positive, 6 Active, 54 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 22, 2020) Riley County has one new positive case, bringing the total to 61. The individual is a 63 year-old male, and disease investigation is ongoing. Of the 61 cases, 6 are active, 54 people have recovered, and 1 person has died. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
The Riley County Swabbing Station, Screening Hotline, as well as the Q&A hotline will be closed Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day. Anyone with a medical emergency should call 911. For medical advice, please contact your doctor or an urgent care facility.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. A PUI is someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a new total of 8,958 positives, which represents an increase of 419 since Wednesday, May 20. To date, there have been 787 hospitalizations and 185 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Friday, May 22, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 61
- Total Active: 6
- Total Recovered: 54
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 102
- Negative test results: 871
