5-26-20 Riley County Daily Update: 63 Positive, 8 Active, 54 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 26, 2020) Riley County has had two new positive cases since last Friday, bringing the total to 63. The patients are female, ages 23 and 72. They are not related, and the Riley County Health Department is conducting disease investigation for each patient. Of the 63 cases, 8 are active, 54 people have recovered, and 1 person has died. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Today will be the last live Riley County Coronavirus update on Facebook at 4:15 p.m. Look for written updates on the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth, as well as local media outlets.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 1 Person Under Investigation (PUI) currently hospitalized. A PUI is someone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 but is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a total of 9,218 positives as of yesterday’s report. That represents an increase of 260 cases since Friday, May 22. To date, there have been 800 hospitalizations and 188 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, May 26, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 63
- Total Active: 8
- Total Recovered: 54
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 121
- Negative test results: 911
