5-29-20 Riley County Daily Update: 64 Positive, 6 Active, 57 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 29, 2020) Riley County has had no new positive cases since Wednesday’s update. The total remains 64, with 6 active, 57 recovered, and 1 death. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Riley County has tested a total of 1,213 people which represents 1.65% of the County population (using the 73,703 population estimate). 1,005 of those tests were negative and 144 are pending.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 0 positive patients and 0 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized.
Kansas has a total of 9,719 positives. That represents an increase of 382 cases since Wednesday, May 27. To date, there have been 842 hospitalizations and 208 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Friday, May 29, 2020:
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, May 29, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 64*
- Total Active: 6
- Total Recovered: 57
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 144
- Negative test results: 1,005
