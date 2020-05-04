5-4-20 Riley County Daily Update: 55 Positive, 23 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 4, 2020) There were three additional positive cases over the weekend, but no new cases reported for today. The total for Riley County remains at 55 positive cases. The new patients reported over the weekend were a 38 year-old male, 28 year-old male, and a 41 year-old female. There are currently 23 active cases and 32 people have recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient and 4 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently in the hospital. PUIs are people who have symptoms but are waiting for test results.The positive patient is a Riley County resident.
There have now been 5,245 positive cases in Kansas. There have been 553 hospitalizations and 136 deaths statewide. Those daily updates are available for the public at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
A total of 43 tests results came back negative today in Riley County.
“Now that more testing supplies are available statewide, more tests are being performed,” said Andrew Adams, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Riley County. “Over the last 14 days, the percentage of positive test results compared to total tests has been on a downward trend.”
Some businesses are beginning the reopening process after the Governor’s Stay Home Order expired this morning. To help Riley, Pottawatomie, and Geary County businesses find best practices and other resources, the Region Reimagined group created a webpage at https://regionreimagined.org/business-reopening-resources/. Industry specific guidelines, cleaning and disinfecting information, and forms to request demonstrations of Personal Protective Equipment are available on the site.
Questions about reopening requirements can be directed to area Chambers of Commerce. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has established Q&A hotline and email address are available to Riley County business owners, employees, and customers Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (785) 776-8829 and info@manhattan.org. The Chamber is working closely with the Health Department and Emergency Operations Center to provide timely and accurate information.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, May 4, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 55
Total Active: 23
Total Recovered: 32
Pending test results: 28
Negative test results: 523
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
