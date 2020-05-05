5-5-20 Riley County Daily Update: 55 Positive, 21 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 5, 2020) There are no new positive cases to report in Riley County today, and the total remains at 55. There are currently 21 active cases and 34 people have recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient and 3 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs). The positive patient is a Riley County resident.
There have now been 5,458 positive cases in Kansas. That represents an increase of 303 cases statewide since yesterday. There have been 566 hospitalizations and 137 deaths in Kansas. The daily updates from the state are available to the public at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
A Q&A hotline and email address for business questions is available through the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce. The hotline can provide guidance to Riley County business owners, employees, and customers Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (785) 776-8829 and info@manhattan.org. The Chamber is working closely with the Health Department and Emergency Operations Center to provide timely and accurate information as business make plans to reopen.
Region Reimagined, through its community stakeholder-driven strategic plan to attract and retain talent in Geary, Pottawatomie, and Riley counties, has compiled resources and information on their website, available at www.regionreimagined.org to help guide businesses see in the tri-county region.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, May 5, 2020:
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 55
- Total Active: 21
- Total Recovered: 34
- Pending test results: 33
- Negative test results: 535
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
