5-6-20 Riley County Daily Update: 55 Positive, 20 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 6, 2020) There are no new positive cases in Riley County for the third day in a row and the total remains at 55. Of that total, 20 cases are active and 35 people have recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs).
There have now been 5,734 positive cases in Kansas. That represents an increase of 276 cases statewide since yesterday. There have been 571 hospitalizations and 144 deaths in Kansas. The daily updates from the state are available to the public at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, May 6, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 55Pending test results: 55
- Total Active: 20
- Total Recovered: 35
- Negative test results: 544
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
