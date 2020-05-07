5-7-20 Riley County Daily Update: 56 Positive, 20 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 7, 2020) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) notified the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) of one new positive case since yesterday’s report. The new patient is a 62 year-old male and Riley County’s total number of positives is now 56. Of that total, 20 cases are active and 36 people have recovered. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results.
Kansas has a new total of 6,144 positives. That represents an increase of 410 cases statewide since yesterday. There have been 587 hospitalizations and 147 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
A total of 631 tests have been administered in Riley County so far. That number represents approximately 1% of the total population in the county, using the population estimate of 73,703 residents. Statewide, approximately 1.45% of the population has been tested. Part the State’s Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas focuses on measuring progress by monitoring testing rates, among other metrics, with the goal of increasing testing statewide.
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, May 7, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 56Pending test results: 49
- Total Active: 20
- Total Recovered: 36
- Negative test results: 575
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.