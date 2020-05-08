5-8-20 Riley County Daily Update: 57 Positive, 21 Active, and 36 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 7, 2020) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) notified the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) of one new positive case since yesterday’s report. The new patient is a 55 year-old female who is a family member of a previous positive patient. Riley County’s total number of positives is now 57. Of that total, 21 cases are active and 36 people have recovered. The public can access Riley County statistics at https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com/
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients and 1 Person Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. The 2 positive patients are Riley County residents, and the PUI is a Pottawatomie County resident. PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results.
Kansas has a new total of 6,501 positives. That represents an increase of 357 cases statewide since yesterday. There have been 608 hospitalizations (21 added since yesterday) and 152 deaths (5 added) in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Friday, May 8, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 57Pending test results: 49
- Total Active: 21
- Total Recovered: 36
- Negative test results: 575
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
