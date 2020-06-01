6-1-20 Riley County Daily Update: 66 Positive, 7 Active, 58 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 1, 2020) Riley County has 2 new positive patients, for a cumulative total of 66. The patients are members of the same household, a 44 year-old female and 46 year-old male.
"Our thoughts are with this family as they fight the disease," said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. One positive patient and one PUI patient are on ventilators.
“Residents of Riley County have made great progress in flattening the curve and setting an example for how to fight COVID-19 up to this point, but we are not out of the woods yet,” said Andrew Adams, Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Riley County.
Most of the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients in Riley County have recovered. However, coronavirus a very serious illness and will continue to pose a threat. We all need to continue our efforts to slow the spread of illness by practicing social distancing when in public, wearing a mask when social distancing is difficult, washing our hands, covering our coughs and sneezes, and staying home when sick.
Kansas has a total of 10,011 positives. That represents an increase of 292 cases since Friday, May 29. To date, there have been 862 hospitalizations and 217 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Monday, June 1, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 66
- Total Active: 7
- Total Recovered: 587
- Total Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 109
- Negative test results: 1,105
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.