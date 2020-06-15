6-15-20 Riley County Daily Update: 80 Positive, 16 Active, 61 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 15, 2020) Riley County received notice of six new positive patients since Friday’s report. The total for the county is now 80, with 16 active cases. Five of the new patients are male, ages 21, 22, 28, 37, and 61. One patient is female, age 19. None of these new patients are associated with the outbreak at Leonardville Nursing Home.
The staff at Leonardville Nursing Home are following all guidance provided by RCHD, CMS, and CDC, and are continuing to follow infection control protocols. All residents and staff members will be re-tested this week.
“Supplies for the second round of testing for Leonardville Nursing Home residents and staff were delivered to the facility this morning, and specimens will be sent to the state lab tomorrow,” said Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams.
Staff at the Riley County Health Department reported that patients have been visiting more places in the community prior to symptom onset. If there is an outbreak with five or more positive cases associated with any location in Riley County, that info will be shared with the public. Riley County is trending upward overall, and most of the new patients are between the ages of 18-34.
“Young people are not immune to the disease,” said Adams. “We all need to take personal responsibility for the health and safety of our community by following good hygiene practices and limiting contact with the public. This could be the new normal for a long time to come. The old way of doing things is gone, at least for now.”
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 1 positive patient who is also on a ventilator, and 1 Person Under Investigation currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a total of 11,419 positives. That represents an increase of 387 cases since Friday, June 12. To date, there have been 988 hospitalizations and 245 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of June. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, June 15, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 80
Total Active: 16
Total Recovered: 61
Currently Hospitalized: 1
Total deaths: 3
Pending test results: 58
Negative test results: 1,790
*KDHE is reporting 78 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patients. The total for Riley County is 80.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.