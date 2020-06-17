6-17-20 Riley County Daily Update: 91 Positive, 26 Active, 62 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 17, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has received notice of 11 new positive patients since Monday’s report. The total for the county is now 91, with 26 active cases. None of the new positives are associated with the outbreak at Leonardville Nursing Home.
All residents and staff at Leonardville Nursing Home were re-tested this week as per infection control protocols. The test results have been received and there have been no additional positive patients since the five positives were identified last week.
“The Leonardville Nursing Home outbreak has been contained, and that is something to celebrate,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “The facility deployed a rapid and aggressive response and they were successful. This type of targeted strategy to control the spread of the virus will prevent the need for community-wide restrictions.”
Information shared about a possible outbreak at Kansas State University was incorrect. There is no outbreak at that facility. An outbreak identifies a location where 5 or more patients likely contracted the virus. RCHD is working closely with Lafene Health Center and K-State Athletics to maintain the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients who are Riley County residents, one of whom is on a ventilator. One Person Under Investigation is also currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
“Some increase of positive patients can expected as the community continues the reopening process,” said Gibbs. “We will continue to monitor the data closely, taking a comprehensive look at the totality of circumstances before taking action that will impact the entire Riley County area.”
The following statistics have been, and will be, continuously evaluated in making any determination to hold, proceed, or revert to earlier phases of the reopening plan:
Total number of active cases
Severity of current cases
Hospital capacity and ability to accept more patients
Percent of positive test results, averaged over the last fourteen days
Capacity to meet testing and contact tracing needs based on current numbers
Locations and contact tracing of individuals showing up positive, i.e community spread, or specific known sources unrelated to gatherings or community contact
Kansas has a total of 11,681 positives. That represents an increase of 262 cases since Monday, June 15. To date, there have been 1,011 hospitalizations and 247 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of June. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, June 17, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 91
Total Active: 26
Total Recovered: 62
Currently Hospitalized: 2
Total deaths: 3
Pending test results: 96
Negative test results: 1,865
*KDHE is reporting 88 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patients. The total for Riley County is 91.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
