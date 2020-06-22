6-19-20 Riley County Daily Update:103 Positive, 38 Active, 62 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 19, 2020) Riley County has 12 new positive patients, for a cumulative total of 103. People who have come into close contact with the patients are being notified directly. There are 38 active casese, 62 people have recovered, and 3 people have died.
Riley County has seen an increase in the number of positive tests as well as the percentage of positives this week.
“The fight is far from over,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “If we all do our part and take action to make safety a priority in our daily lives, we can avoid going back to increased community-wide restrictions.”
Residents are asked to prioritize health and safety by making the choice to stay home as much as possible, stay 6 feet away from others, wear masks when it's difficult to stay 6 feet away, wash hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer.
Staying at least 6 feet away from others is the most important step you can take to prevent spread.
Almost all of the new positives are younger, under the age of 35. Younger people are not immune to the disease and can have serious cases. Headache and the loss of taste and/or smell, even without other symptoms, can indicate the presence of disease. Do not take these things lightly. Do not go out if you have even mild symptoms. Avoid close contact with people outside your household even if you are feeling fine. Contact a doctor or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400 if you think you might be sick.
Avoid places, situations, and activities where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
“During the disease investigation and contact tracing process, we’ve pinpointed several bars and restaurants connected to the new patients and their close contacts,” said Riley County Health Department (RCHD) Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams.
The RCHD is monitoring two businesses in particular. One business has closed voluntarily and the other may be ordered to close. Any business identified as being connected to multiple cases could be ordered to close to protect public safety. More information about these locations will be released as deemed necessary.
All businesses should continue to follow CDC guidelines and take action to ensure that their business and their employees follow safety protocols. Guidelines from the CDC can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/businesses-employers.html
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients, one of which is on a ventilator, and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms and is waiting for test results.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, June 19, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 103
- Total Active: 38
- Total Recovered: 62
- Currently Hospitalized: 2
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 114
- Negative test results: 1,983
