6-22-20 Riley County Daily Update: 132 Positive, 61 Active, 68 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 22, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has received notice of 29 new positive patients since the Friday, June 17 report. The total for the county is now 132, with 61 active cases. The majority of the new positive patients are in the 18-24 age range.
The Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs, is meeting with Command Staff of the Emergency Operations Center to discuss community response and the details of a new Local Health Order No. 13. Those details will be shared with the public as soon as they are finalized and approved by the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC).
There will be a live update today at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and updated information will also be posted to the Riley County Coronavirus web page at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus when it is available.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 3 positive patients, one of those patients is on a ventilator. There are no Persons Under Investigation currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
The following statistics have been, and will be, continuously evaluated in making any determination to hold, proceed, or revert to earlier phases of the reopening plan:
Total number of active cases
Severity of current cases
Hospital capacity and ability to accept more patients
Percent of positive test results, averaged over the last fourteen days
Capacity to meet testing and contact tracing needs based on current numbers
Locations and contact tracing of individuals showing up positive, i.e community spread, or specific known sources unrelated to gatherings or community contact
The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of June. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, June 22, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 132
Total Active: 61
Total Recovered: 68
Currently Hospitalized: 3
Total deaths: 3
Pending test results: 96
Negative test results: 2,102
*KDHE is reporting 124 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patients. The total for Riley County is 132.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
