6-24-20 Riley County Daily Update: 156 Positive, 83 Active, 70 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 24, 2020) There are 24 new positive patients in Riley County that have been identified since the Monday, June 22 report. The total for the county is now 156, with 83 active cases. Half of all patients who have tested positive in Riley County are between the ages of 18-24.
“Younger patients often have mild symptoms and may not even be aware they have the virus,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “This is one of the reasons why it is crucial to maintain social distancing and good hand hygiene practices anytime you’re out in public. Please stay home as much as possible and avoid situations where social distancing is difficult to maintain.”
Everyone is advised to take action to prevent catching or spreading COVID-19. These actions include the following:
- Stay home as much as possible.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Stay at least 6-ft away from others if you have to go out in public.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth mask if you have to go out in public. (Not recommended for children 2 and younger.)
- Cover coughs and sneezes with an elbow or tissue. Throw the used tissue away and immediately wash your hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily -- including phones, keyboards, doorknobs, handles and light switches – with an EPA-registered disinfectant.
Find more information from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients, one of those patients is on a ventilator. There is also 1 Person Under Investigation (PUI) currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through the month of June. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, June 24, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 156*
- Total Active: 83
- Total Recovered: 70
- Currently Hospitalized: 2
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 117
- Negative test results: 2,258
The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
