6-29-20 Riley County Daily Update: 222 Positive, 134 Active, 85 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 29, 2020) Riley County numbers continue to increase, with 15 new cases since Sunday's report. The new total is 222, with 134 active, 85 recovered, and 3 deaths. The majority of new patients in recent weeks have been younger, between the ages of 18-35. Younger people tend to have less severe cases and none of the new patients are currently hospitalized.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient who is on a ventilator. There is also one Person Under Investigation who is an inpatient. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
One additional staff person at Riley County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has tested positive, for a total of seven positives associated with this outbreak. Two of the pending tests came back negative and one more person has been tested. Results will be shared when they are available. Any patients who were transported by any EMS staff who later tested positive will be contacted by the Riley County Health Department.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After hours, please contact your physician, Kstat, or other urgent care service if you have questions. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, June 29, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 222
Total Active: 134
Total Recovered: 85
Currently Hospitalized: 1
Total deaths: 3
Pending test results: 174
Negative test results: 2,509
There will be a live update today at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/. Live updates will continue on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Written reports will be issued each weekday starting today.
The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.