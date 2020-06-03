6-3-20 Riley County Daily Update: 67 Positive, 8 Active, 58 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 3, 2020) Riley County has 1 new positive patient, for a cumulative total of 67. The patient is a male, age 61, and is a household contact of another positive patient.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients and 0 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. One of the positive patients is on a ventilator.
Kansas has a total of 10,170 positives. That represents an increase of 159 cases since Monday, June 1. To date, there have been 890 hospitalizations and 222 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, June 3, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 67
- Total Active: 8
- Total Recovered: 58
- Currently Hospitalized: 2
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 55
- Negative test results: 1,215
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
