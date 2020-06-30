6-30-20 Riley County Daily Update: 233 Positive, 139 Active, 91 Recovered, 3 Deaths
RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 30, 2020) Riley County numbers continue to increase, with 11 new cases since Monday’s report. The new total is 233, with 139 active, 91 recovered, and 3 deaths. Six more people have been added to the recovered list, and none of the new positive patients have required hospitalization.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient who is on a ventilator, and two Persons Under Investigation currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
“Statistics over the next few weeks will be very important in determining whether further restrictions are needed before school starts,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Riley County has taken action to flatten the curve by placing additional restrictions on bars and restaurants, where the disease is spreading the fastest in our community. Ft. Riley, K-State, and Governor Kelly have also implemented new restrictions. Numbers in July will tell us whether these efforts are working.”
Further restrictions may be imposed at any point if deemed necessary to protect the health and safety of the community.
Governor Laura Kelly announced during a press conference yesterday that she will issue a new Executive Order requiring Kansas to wear cloth face coverings in public. Under the order, most Kansans must wear masks in stores and shops, restaurants, and in any situation in which social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained, including outside. The full details of the order will be released on Thursday, June 2.
Konza United Way is now handling cloth mask collection and distribution for the Riley County community. Cloth masks can be dropped off or picked up at their office, located at 555 Poyntz Ave Suite 245 on Tuesday or Thursday between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm. If you cannot visit during those hours, please call for an appointment. For more information, call Konza United Way at 785-776-3779 or visit their website at www.konzaunitedway.org
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, June 30, 2020:
Written reports will be issued each weekday. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, June 30, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 233
- Total Active: 139
- Total Recovered: 91
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 206
- Negative test results: 2,563
