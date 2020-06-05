6-5-20 Riley County Daily Update: 68 Positive, 8 Active, 59 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 5, 2020) Riley County has 1 new positive patient, for a cumulative total of 68. The patient is a 35 year-old female and the Riley County Health Department is conducting disease investigation and contact tracing. People who have come into close contact with this patient are being notified directly.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has 2 positive patients on ventilators and 1 Person Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of the coronavirus and is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a total of 10,393 positives. That represents an increase of 223 cases since Wednesday, June 3. To date, there have been 917 hospitalizations and 232 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Riley County Statistics for Friday, June 8, 2020:
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, June 8, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 68
- Total Active: 8
- Total Recovered: 59
- Currently Hospitalized: 2
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 51
- Negative test results: 1,291
