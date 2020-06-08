6-8-20 Riley County Daily Update: 71 Positive, 11 Active, 59 Recovered, 1 Death
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 8, 2020) Riley County has 3 new positive patients, for a cumulative total of 71. The new patients are all male, ages 32, 55, and 88. One case is associated with an outbreak in another county. Disease investigation is ongoing for the other two patients.
There are currently 3 Riley County positive patients who are hospitalized, including 2 who are on ventilators at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Via Christi has 2 positive patients and 2 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) currently hospitalized. A PUI is a person who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
Kansas has a total of 10,650 positives. That represents an increase of 257 cases since Friday, June 5. To date, there have been 936 hospitalizations and 226 deaths in Kansas. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, June 8, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 71
- Total Active: 11
- Total Recovered: 59
- Currently Hospitalized: 2
- Total deaths: 1
- Pending test results: 23
- Negative test results: 1,365
*KDHE is reporting 70 positives for Riley County but that total does not include the most recent patient. The total for Riley County is 71.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
