7-1-20 Riley County Daily Update: 242 Positive, 132 Active, 107 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 1, 2020) Riley County has 9 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, bringing the total to 242. This is consistent with the average daily increase over the past two weeks. An additional 16 patients are considered recovered, so the active total for the county actually decreased today. There are now 132 active, 107 recovered, and 3 deaths.
There are several requirements for a patient to be considered recovered. First, at least 10 days must have passed since symptoms started or since the date the test was given (for asymptomatic patients). Second, if a patient had symptoms, they must be without fever for at least 72 hours and show improvement of other symptoms to be counted as recovered. Patients are not re-tested and there is no requirement for a negative test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- fever of 100.4 or higher
- chills
- stiff joints and/or muscle ache
- fatigue
- headache
- sore throat
- cough or shortness of breath
- loss of taste
- diarrhea (that does not have another cause)
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After hours, please contact your physician, Kstat, or other urgent care service if you have questions. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, June 30, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 242*
- Total Active: 132
- Total Recovered: 107
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 193
- Negative test results: 2,631
- Gender: Female: 41.3% (100) Male: 58.7% (142)
- Average age: 31.7 years
*Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 219 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 242. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.