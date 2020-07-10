7-10-20 Riley County Daily Update: 141 Active, 193 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 10, 2020) Riley County has 5 new positive cases since yesterday’s report and 8 more recovered. The totals are now 141 (-3) active and 193 (+8) recovered. There have been 3 COVID-related deaths in Riley County.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has no (0) COVID-19 patients and no (0) PUI* patients currently hospitalized. The patient who was on the ventilator is still recovering in their care, but is now off the ventilator and no longer tests positive for COVID-19.
The Mercy Community Health Foundation donated 1,000 surgical masks to the Riley County Police Department today. The masks are individually wrapped and will be available for distribution to the public.
“We’ve been seeing a lot of people wearing masks,” said Riley County Police Department Assistant Director, Kurt Moldrup. “As we encounter someone who doesn’t have a mask, in lieu of a warning or a citation, we will begin the communication by simply giving them one of these donated masks.”
Find information about the City of Manhattan Mask Ordinance at www.cityofmhk.com. RCPD will field complaints of ordinance violations by email at masks@rileycountypolice.org. Do not call 911 to report a violation of the ordinance.
RCPD posted a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the mask ordinance on their website at http://www.rileycountypolice.org/faq/manhattan-mask-ordinance-faqs.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, July 10, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 337**
- Total Active: 141
- Total Recovered: 187
- Currently Hospitalized: 0
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 243
- Negative test results: 3,250
- Gender: Female: 44.2% (149) Male: 55.8% (188)
- Average age: 30.1 years
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 301 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 337. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
Tune in for a live update on the Riley County Health Department Facebook page today at 4:15 p.m. Live updates will continue next week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.