7-13-20 Riley County Daily Update: 150 Active, 202 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 13, 2020) Riley County has 18 new positive cases over the weekend, since Friday’s report, and 9 more recovered. The totals are now 150 (+9) active, 202 (+9) recovered. Almost 60% of all positive patients in Riley County have been between the ages of 18-24.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has no (0) COVID-19 patients and two PUI* patients currently hospitalized.
The public can access a summary of the data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
The City of Manhattan Mask Ordinance No. 7488 will remain in effect until September 7, 2020, unless the City Commission cancels or extends it. Find information about the mask ordinance at www.cityofmhk.com.
The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) will field complaints of mask ordinance violations by email at masks@rileycountypolice.org. Do not call 911 to report a violation of the ordinance.
RCPD posted a list of answers to Frequently Asked Questions about the mask ordinance on their website at http://www.rileycountypolice.org/faq/manhattan-mask-ordinance-faqs.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 13, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 355**
- Total Active: 150
- Total Recovered: 202
- Currently Hospitalized: 0
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 169
- Negative test results: 3,437
- Gender: Female: 43.7% (155) Male: 56.3% (200)
- Average age: 30.1 years
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 312 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 355. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
