7-14-20 Riley County Daily Update: 133 Active, 228 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 14, 2020) Riley County has 9 new positive cases since yesterday’s report and 26 more people have recovered. The totals are now 133 (-17) active, 228 (+26) recovered. Three COVID-positive Riley County residents have died. The last fatality occurred on June 10, 2020.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan reports no (0) COVID-19 patients and five PUI* patients currently hospitalized. One non-COVID patient is on a ventilator at this time.
The public can access a summary of the data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, July 14, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 364**
- Total Active: 133
- Total Recovered: 228
- Currently Hospitalized: 0
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 183
- Negative test results: 3,486
- Gender: Female: 44% (160) Male: 56 % (204)
- Average age: 30.2 years
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 331 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 364. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday this week. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
