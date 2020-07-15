7-15-20 Riley County Daily Update: 136 Active, 232 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 15, 2020) Riley County has 7 new positive cases since yesterday’s report and 4 more people have recovered. The totals are now 136 (+3) active, 232 (+4) recovered.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan reports no (0) COVID-19 patients and four PUI* patients currently hospitalized.
Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, July 15, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 371**
- Total Active: 136
- Total Recovered: 232
- Currently Hospitalized: 0
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 212
- Negative test results: 3,529
- Gender: Female: 43.9% (163) Male: 56.1 % (208)
- Average age: 29.98 years old
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 331 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 371. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
