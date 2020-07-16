7-16-20 Riley County Daily Update: 137 Active, 234 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 16, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has three (3) new positive cases since yesterday’s report and two (2) more have recovered. The totals are now 137 (+1) active, 234 (+2) recovered.
Find more data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, July 16, 2020:
• Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 374*
• Total Active: 137
• Total Recovered: 234
• Total deaths: 3
• Pending test results: 226
• Negative test results: 3,587
• Gender: Female: 43.9% (164) Male: 56.2% (210)
• Average Age: 31.05 years old
*Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 346 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 374. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The next live update will be Wednesday, July 22 at at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and updated information will also be posted to the Riley County Coronavirus web page at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus when it is available.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
