7-2-20 Riley County Daily Update: 261 Positive, 145 Active, 113 Recovered, 3 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 2, 2020) Riley County has 19 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, bringing the total to 261. There are now 145 (+19) active, 113 (+6) recovered, and 3 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan has one positive patient who is on a ventilator. There are no Persons Under Investigation currently hospitalized.
Today Governor Laura Kelly issued Executive Order #20-52 requiring that most Kansans must wear a mask while in public spaces, and in places where individuals are unable to maintain social distancing of six feet.
Executive Order #20-52 takes effect beginning 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 3, and will remain in place until rescinded or until the current statewide State of Disaster Emergency expires – whichever is earlier.
The Riley County Board of County Commissioners will meet at 4:00 p.m. today to discuss the Governor’s Executive Order.
Konza United Way is now handling cloth mask collection and distribution for the Riley County community. Cloth masks can be dropped off or picked up at their office, located at 555 Poyntz Ave Suite 245 on Tuesday or Thursday between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm. If you cannot visit during those hours, please call for an appointment. For more information, call Konza United Way at 785-776-3779 or visit their website at www.konzaunitedway.org
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, July 2, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 261*
- Total Active: 145
- Total Recovered: 113
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 232
- Negative test results: 2,639
- Gender: Female: 42.1% (110) Male: 57.9% (151)
- Average age: 31.2 years
*Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 219 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 261. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
