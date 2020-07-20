7-20-20 Riley County Daily Update: 114 Active, 281 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 20, 2020) Riley County has 16 new positive cases since Friday’s report and 31 more people have recovered. The totals are now 114 active, 281 recovered, and 3 deaths. Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Three (3) COVID-19 positive patients and three (3) PUI* patients are being treated at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Their symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization. Only one of the COVID-19 positive patients being treated at the hospital is a Riley County resident. The other two have permanent addresses in neighboring counties.
"We've started to see more severe cases in young people," said Bob Copple, President of Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. "Two of the patients recently admitted to Ascension Via Christi Hospital have been in their 20's with very serious cases of COVID-19. There's still so much we don't know about how and why the disease affects certain people or what the long-term health impacts will be for patients. We all need to do everything we can to slow the spread."
Riley County Local Health Order No. 15 went into effect this morning. The restrictions for bars and restaurants will remain the same. Bars and restaurants are required to close by midnight and screen each employee prior to their shift. The gathering size will continue to be limited to 50 people, and large venues will remain closed.
Order 15 requires all businesses and locations to comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Interim Guidance for Businesses and Employers Responding to Coronavirus Disease 2019” at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html as well as industry-specific guidance from trade groups.
Read the order at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19177/Riley-County-Local-Health-Order-15
Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 20, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 398**
- Total Active: 114
- Total Recovered: 281
- Currently Hospitalized: 1
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 210
- Negative test results: 3,829
- Gender: Female: 45.5% (181) Male: 54.5 % (217)
- Average age: 30.8 years old
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 371 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 398. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
