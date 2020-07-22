7-21-20 Riley County Daily Update: 113 Active, 289 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 22, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has identified 6 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 4 more people have recovered. The totals are now 113 (+2) active, 289 (+4) recovered, and 3 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating 4 COVID-19 positive patients and 1 PUI* patient. Their symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization. No positive patients are on ventilators today.
Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, July 22, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 411**
- Total Active: 115
- Total Recovered: 293
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 197
- Negative test results: 3,986
- Average age: 30.8 years old
The percentage of positive cases compared to the total number tested is trending downward. Last week, week 29, a total of 402 test results were received, and 9.41% were positive. The week before, 402 test results were received, and 12.19% were positive. A downward trending line indicates that the spread of the virus is slowing. It is important to note that test results take 5-10 days, so the numbers represent swabs collected up to 10 days ago.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 389 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 411. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
