7-21-20 Riley County Daily Update: 113 Active, 289 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 20, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has identified 7 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 8 more people have recovered. The totals are now 113 (-1) active, 289 (+8) recovered, and 3 deaths.
Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating 2 COVID-19 positive patients and 0 PUI* patients. Their symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization, and one of the positive patients is on a ventilator. The two COVID-19 positive patients being treated at the hospital are Riley County residents.
If you have had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, you are required to quarantine for 14 days. If you test negative for COVID-19 during that period, you are still required to complete the 14-day quarantine. This requirement is in place because the incubation period for COVID-19 can be up to 14 days. Meaning, if you test negative on day 3, for example, you may still test positive later. Find more information from the CDC at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html.
Anyone who does not have a safe space to quarantine, or who lives with a high-risk individual, should contact their health care provider for advice. If you have medical questions about COVID-19 or would like to know how you can get tested, please call the Riley County Health Department Screening Line at 785-323-6400. A nurse is available to provide advice over the phone Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 20, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 405**
- Total Active: 113
- Total Recovered: 289
- Currently Hospitalized: 2
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 185
- Negative test results: 3,908
- Gender: Female: 46.2% (187) Male: 53.8 % (218)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 371 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 405. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.