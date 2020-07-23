7-23-20 Riley County Daily Update: 116 Active, 299 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 23, 2020) The Riley County Health Department (RCHD) has identified 7 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 6 more people have recovered. The totals are now 116 (+1) active, 299 (+4) recovered, and 3 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating 3 COVID-19 positive patients and 1 PUI* patient. Their symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization. One of the positive patients in on a ventilator today.
Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 should call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. After hours, please contact your physician, Kstat, or other urgent care service if you have questions. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Thursday, July 23, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 418**
- Total Active: 116
- Total Recovered: 299
- Total deaths: 3
- Pending test results: 195
- Negative test results: 4,025
- Average age: 31 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.1% (197), Male 52.9% (221)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 389 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 418. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
