7-24-20: Riley County - 113 Active, 302 Recovered, 4 Deaths
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 24, 2020) Yesterday afternoon, KDHE notified the Riley County Health Department of a fourth COVID-related death in the county; the Office of Vital Statistics verified COVID-19 was listed as cause of death. The 96 year-old woman was associated with the previous outbreak at Leonardville Nursing Home and passed away on June 26. She did not display symptoms of COVID-19, although she tested positive on June 10.
“We are very sorry to learn of this patient’s death and send our deepest condolences to her family and friends,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We know the loss of a loved one is a painful experience and our hearts are with you.”
A total of five Riley County residents were associated with the outbreak at Leonardville Nursing Home. Two of those positive patients died. The outbreak was declared resolved earlier this month, and no further positive patients have been identified at that location.
No additional residents or staff Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community in Manhattan have tested positive. A second round of tests were administered to residents and staff earlier this week. Approximately 80 people were tested in each round and 8 positive patients have been associated with that outbreak so far. Results of the second round of tests are still pending.
RCHD has identified 1 new positive case since yesterday’s report, and 3 more people have recovered. The totals are now 113 active, 302 recovered, and 4 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is treating 3 COVID-19 positive patients and 1 PUI* patient. Their symptoms are severe enough to require hospitalization. One of the positive patients in on a ventilator today.
“Both Meadowlark Hills and Leonardville Nursing Home continue to take preventive measures to stop and slow the spread of disease in their facilities. Staff acted quickly to respond to positive cases," said RCHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Andrew Adams. “The disease impacts everyone differently, but it is particularly dangerous for older patients and people with other health conditions such as COPD, diabetes, and heart disease.”
Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, July 24, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 419**
- Total Active: 113
- Total Recovered: 299
- Total deaths: 4
- Pending test results: 199
- Negative test results: 4,071
- Average age: 31.1 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.3% (198), Male 52.7% (221)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 389 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 419. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
