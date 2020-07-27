7-27-20 Riley County Daily Update: 110 Active Cases, 312 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 27, 2020) Riley County has 7 new positive cases since Friday’s report, and 10 more recoveries. The totals are now 110 (-3) active, 312 (+10) recovered, and 4 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients at this time. One of those patients is on a ventilator. There is no data available today for PUI* patients today.
The current Riley County Local Health Order 15 is set to expire on July 30. Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs is finalizing the details of Order 16 and will release that that information when the new order is signed. Additional restrictions for restaurants and bars are expected. The Board of County Commissioners voted this morning not to support a county-wide mask requirement, but instead will continue to strongly recommend that people wear masks in public.
The City of Manhattan Mask Ordinance No. 7488 will remain in effect until September 7. Read the full text of the ordinance on the City of Manhattan website at https://cityofmhk.com/DocumentCenter/View/59247/7488-Require-Face-Covering-070720.
The Riley County Police Department also posted a list of answers to frequently asked questions about Manhattan’s mask ordinance at http://www.rileycountypolice.org/faq/manhattan-mask-ordinance-faqs.
Find data for Riley County by clicking the Data & Info link on the Riley County Coronavirus website, www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, July 27, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 426**
- Total Active: 110
- Total Recovered: 312
- Total deaths: 4
- Pending test results: 159
- Negative test results: 4,179
- Average age: 31.3 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.7% (203), Male 52.3% (223)
The percentage of positive cases compared to the total number tested is stabilizing. Last week, week 30, a total of 310 test results were received, and 9.35% were positive. The week before, week 29, 404 test results were received, and 9.41% were positive. It is important to note that test results take 5-10 days, so the numbers represent swabs collected up to 10 days ago.
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 409 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 426. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth
