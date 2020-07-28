7-28-20 Riley County Daily Update: 110 Active Cases, 314 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 28, 2020) Riley County has 2 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 2 more recoveries. The totals are now 110 active, 314 (+2) recovered, and 4 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients and 1 PUI* patient at this time. Each of the patients has symptoms severe enough to require hospital care, but none of them are on ventilators at this time.
Local Health Order 16 will be issued Wednesday at the latest, and will go into effect when Order 15 expires on Thursday, July 30. Find information, updates, guidelines, and data for Riley County at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Riley County Statistics for Tuesday, July 28, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 428**
- Total Active: 110
- Total Recovered: 314
- Total deaths: 4
- Pending test results: 185
- Negative test results: 4,213
- Average age: 31.4 years old
- Gender: Female: 47.4% (203), Male 52.6% (225)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 409 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 428. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
