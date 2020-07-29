7-29-20 Pottawatomie County Community Update
Total positive COVID-19 cases
26,870 (+698)
107 (+0) = 7 Active; 100 Recovered
26 Pending*
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
1,700 (+56)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
349 (+14)
0
Total Tests
284,949 (+6,013)
1,944 (+54)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last update; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
Wamego, USD 320, met last night for a special meeting and determined schools will start the first week of September. The specific day depends on the grades: Transition day for sixth and ninth grade students is planned for Wednesday, September 2nd; first through fifth; and tenth through twelfth will start Thursday, September 3rd; and preschoolers and kindergartners start on Tuesday, September 8th. Superintendent Tim Winter provided two options families have for returning students – 1st option - full on-site learning; 2nd option – remote learning. The remote learning option comes with many cautions. Additionally, a “hybrid learning” model was presented as a contingency plan, if the situation requires it.
Jennifer Merrow, Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager, shares information received from the FDA, KDHE, and CDC that is important for all citizens.
- The FDA has issued a voluntary nationwide recall of hand sanitizers, due to the possible presence of undeclared methanol (wood alcohol). Eighty-six kinds of hand sanitizers, all produced in Mexico, are included on this list provided by the FDA. Please follow this link for more information https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.
- KDHE has amended the travel quarantine list. Updated information may be found on KDHE’s Covid Travel website https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran. The State of Arizona, as well as French Guiana, and Bahrain have been removed from the travel ban. The state of Florida, as well as any country with a “CDC Level 3 Travel Health Notice” are added to the ban.
- The CDC, along with public health officials, utilities, and public works’ agencies across the nation want to remind everyone that disposable PPE (personal protective equipment) such as gloves and masks should be appropriately discarded in the trash. Please do NOT flush any of these items down the toilet, or throw them in the streets, gutters, or other public spaces.
