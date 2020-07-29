7-29-20 Riley County Daily Update: 101 Active Cases, 336 Recovered
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – July 29, 2020) Riley County has 13 new positive cases since yesterday’s report, and 22 more recoveries. The totals are now 101 (-9) active, 336 (+22) recovered, and 4 deaths.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients and 1 PUI* patient. Each of the patients has symptoms severe enough to require hospital care, but none of them are on ventilators at this time.
Local Health Order 16 will go into effect Thursday, July 30. Read the details of the order at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1158.
Find FAQ information, guidelines for businesses and employers, and other helpful information on the Riley County Coronavirus website www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus. The public can also send questions directly to the health department at rileycountycovid19@gmail.com. Answers are typically sent within 24 hours.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, July 29, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 441**
- Total Active: 101
- Total Recovered: 336
- Total deaths: 4
- Pending test results: 182
- Negative test results: 4,239
- Average age: 31.7 years old
- Gender: Female: 46.6% (210), Male 52.4% (231)
*A PUI is a Person Under Investigation; a patient who has symptoms of COVID-19 and is waiting for test results.
**Please note, KDHE is reporting a total of 409 for Riley County. That number is incorrect. The total number of positives for Riley County is 428. The public can find daily updates for statewide statistics at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas.
The Riley County Health Department will host a Facebook Live update at 4:15 p.m. today, and each Wednesday. The public can watch and ask questions on the RCHD Facebook page at /rileycountyhealthdepartment.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
